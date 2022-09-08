Sabre Systems, Inc., Awarded Small Tactical Unmanned Air Systems (STUAS) PMA-263 Contract

Sabre Systems, Inc., was awarded a task order under the Department of Defense (DoD) Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC-MAC) by the Airforce Installation Contracting Agency. The task order was awarded through the Agile Innovative Solutions (AIS) Joint Venture (JV) with Sabre serving as the managing partner.

The single award task order provides engineering support to the Navy and Marine Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems (STUAS) program office (PMA-263). The work under this 5-year task order will take place primarily at Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River, Md.

Joining Sabre are teammates Platform Aerospace, Avian, Render, Consolidated Resource Imaging LLC and Virginia Tech.



The team will support the STUAS Advanced Development project in its mission to address capability gaps through engineering services; research and development (R&D); research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E); logistic analysis; material sourcing; strategic planning assessments; education and training related to advanced technology and payload development to enhance naval warfighter capabilities and operational readiness.

The primary purpose of the task order is to provide Scientific and Technical Information (STI) deliverables by performing RDT&E and other R&D-related analytical services. The secondary objective is to identify, analyze, design, develop, integrate, test, assess and transition Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) of advanced technologies and payloads to STUAS programs through high-quality engineering services.

Robert Hanley, Vice President of Sabre Systems, Inc., stated, “This is a great partnership between PMA-263 and the team Sabre has brought to NAVAIR. We will work with our NAVAIR customer to deliver next generation technologies and solutions today!”

About the DoD IAC Program – The DoD IAC program operates as a part of Defense Technical Information Center and provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About Agile Innovative Solutions – The AIS JV is composed of industry partners Sabre Systems, Inc.; Acquisition Systems Associates, Inc.; Integration Innovation, Inc and Mayvin and was formed for the purposes of providing science and technology solutions in support of the Defense Technical Information Center mission needs and the requirements of our ultimate customers. For more information, please visit www.aisjv.net.