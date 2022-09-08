Juvenile Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Prince Frederick Remains in Serious Condition

On September 7, 2022, at approximately 4:27 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Oakland Hall Road and Turnberry Way in Prince Frederick.

Upon arrival, units located a white Cadillac that had struck a juvenile pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2009 Cadillac, operated by Shelly Hug, 39 of Prince Frederick, was making a left turn from Oakland Hall Road onto Turnberry Way. While turning, the driver struck a juvenile female.

The juvenile was initially transported to Capital Regional Medical Center for injuries received. After being stabilized, she was transferred to Children’s Hospital where she remains in serious condition.

The driver of the Cadillac was not injured.

The cause of this collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or events leading up to the collision is asked to contact Sgt. Phelps at (410) 535-2800 or via e-mail: [email protected].