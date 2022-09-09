Allen Brent Cast, Jr., 60 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on August 30, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on December 26, 1961 in Blue Island, IL to Allen Brent Cast, Sr. and Judith Francis Miller.

Allen resided in St. Mary’s County, MD for the last 13 years after moving from Korea. He married Emelie Cast on April 28, 2004 in the Philippines. He was employed by DynCorp as an Aircraft Mechanic for over 35 years where he was an integral part of the team. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. While serving he earned the Rifle Marksmanship Badge and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and mechanic and he enjoyed drinking his coffee and watching his favorite TV shows.

He is survived by his wife, Emelie; his daughter, Tanya Cast; his brothers, Brian Cast (Patricia) of IL and Scott Cast of VA.

Family will receive friends for Allen’s Life Celebration on Saturday, September 3, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 6051, Alberta Lea, MN 56007.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.