Ashley Daisey Wiggins, 39, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on August 28, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was the beloved daughter of Alberta Cecelia Wiggins of Lexington Park, MD born on November 23, 1982 in Leonardtown, MD.

Ashley was raised and nurtured in St. Mary’s County Public Schools attending Carver Elementary School, Spring Ridge Middle School and graduating from Great Mills High School in 1999. While attending Great Mills she was an outstanding student in which she consistently demonstrated Academic Excellence by receiving a Certificate of Merit and induction into the National Honor Society. Her achievements continued during her time at the James Forrest Technical Center. Ashley was named Student of the Month several times and was inducted into the National Vocational-Technical Honor Society. Ashley’s academics were very important to her but she managed to make time to participate in the extra-curricular activities. She was a member of the Junior Varsity Cheerleaders (1996-97) and the Varsity Volleyball Team (1999-2000) in which she served as the captain. She was named the 1999 Homecoming Queen of Great Mills High School. After becoming the Homecoming Queen, she was nominated as one of “America’s Homecoming Queens”, by a non profit organization promoting education and educational travel for high school homecoming queens in all fifty states. Ashley’s work did not stop at school. She participated in many community activities. To list just a few they were: MD Skills USA-VICA State Championships(2000), First Missionary Baptist Church Vacation Bible School(1995, 1999), Christmas in April(1996), St. Mary’s County N.A.A.C.P. Youth Council(1995), Participation in the Southern MD College Fair(1998), Tri-County Disaster Exercise/St. Mary’s Hospital(2000), Volunteer Blood Donor and numerous other community service activities. Ashley also had a very creative side and was an artist in her own right.

Her dream came true when she was selected as one of the 600 students out of 1000 to be a part of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. Ashley graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with honors and then passed the nursing exam.

In 2011 she gained employment with MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Her knowledge, skills, and dedication earned her the opportunity to become one of the charge nurses for the Critical Care Unit of the Intensive Care Center & 3 Central.

Her hobbies include traveling; she especially enjoyed her trip to California with her brother and Mexico with her friends. She loved taking weekend trips with her children to the beaches and amusement parks. She had an affinity for the water and often went for walks along the beach with her children. She was a “very creative” individual. Anything that you could name she could come up with a way to make it and especially enjoyed shopping on Amazon. Her greatest LOVE was spending time with her children!

In addition to her mother, Alberta, Ashley is also survived by her children: Jordan Paxton, Sierra Paxton and Ava Paxton; her sister, Torri Hall of Lexington Park, MD; her brother, Marcellus Wiggins (Melinda) of Leonardtown, MD; her aunt, Diane Berry of Lexington Park, MD; her uncles, Jeffery and Ruben Berry of Lexington Park, MD; many nieces and nephews: Alexis Hall-Miles, Tyiesha Hall, Shayla and Ashlee Gorman, Terrence Jr. and Jazmine Green, Devin and Aliya Wiggins; and many extended family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, September 9, 2022, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with service celebrated by Reverend McClanahan at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 21075 Hermanville Road of Lexington Park, MD 20653

Serving as pallbearers will be: Tyrone Bell, Ruben Berry, David Daniel, Lovell Grymes, Maurice Montgomery and Reggie Rice.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.