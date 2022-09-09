Kasper Jones Bey was born December 13, 1940 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of Armstead Mitchell

Jones Bey and Ethel Stephens Bey. Kasper loved to fish, hunt, hike, swim, cook, fix cars, and carve wood.

He was a retired welder and demolitions worker that helped build the DC subway system. He was married to his wife Esther for forty plus years. The father of five children David, Corey (Johnetta), Russell, Aisha and Kassie. A grandfather to sixteen grand and two great grandchildren. He leaves them to morn him as well as his remaining sisters Juliet, Sara (Wesley), Rose (Rob), Ruth, Eula (Elijah) and his remaining brothers Matheno (Christine), Armstead (Jahna), Emory (Cynthia), James (Frenchie). His remaining sisters-in-law Ruby, Leola, Sandra, and Ada and a host of loved nieces and nephews.

Kasper was loved by many, and you could never meet a kinder and more considerate person. It is with a heavy heart that all we can say is we love and miss you, Dad.