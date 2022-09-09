Angie Marie Harding, 47 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on August 27, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on July 24, 1975 in Washington, D.C. to Gregory Harding and the late Anna Harding.

Angie resided in St. Mary’s County, MD for the last 31 years. She was a loving and caring woman. Angie was the glue that held her family together throughout her life. She loved taking care of her family and was a wonderful example and mother figure to her nieces and nephews. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. She enjoyed playing games with her friends on Facebook, especially the 8-Ball Pool.

She is survived by her father, Gregory; her brother, Michael Harding of Mechanicsville, MD; her sons, Gregory Harding and Shawn Harding of Mechanicsville, MD; her nieces, Keilani Williams of Colorado, and Kayla Hauck (Brian) of Hollywood, MD; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 2:30 pm, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.