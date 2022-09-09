Maria Magdelina Mattei-Chaney, 61, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 4, 2022 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C.

She was born on June 28, 1961 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Benny Quinones and Anne Lupia Quinones.

Maria was employed for many years as a contract specialist for various Department of Defense contractors. She was a dedicated, skilled and thorough employee. She was well liked by her colleagues. On July 7, 2009, she married her beloved husband, Michael Lee Chaney in Leonardtown, MD. Together, they celebrated over 13 wonderful years of marriage. She was crafty and enjoyed sewing. She gardened in order to feed the wildlife. She was a delicious cook and prepared many tasty dishes for her family and friends, including empanadas, rice and beans and chicken pot pie. She loved travelling, especially to see her family in New York and Canada. She also enjoyed hiking and going to the Newtowne Players theatre productions.

In addition to her beloved husband, Michael, she is also survived by her children, Jan Phillip Patterson, Jr. (Catherine) of Three Rivers, Quebec, Canada and Anna Esperanza Velazquez (Ashley) of Virginia Beach, VA; her siblings: Diana Quinones of Staten Island, NY, Alex Quinones (Barbara) of LaCrosse, WI, and Benny Quinones (Lorraine) of Staten Island, NY; and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benny and Anne Quinones.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for a donation to the American Cancer Society in her name.

