Henry Joseph Collins, Jr, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on August 29, 2022. The family is deeply saddened by his passing.

Henry was born on July 2, 1934, attended St. Joseph Catholic Church School and lived in St. Mary’s County for most of his life.

Henry worked for the Federal government for over 25 years as a plumber. He brought humor to the workplace, and he was well known by his colleagues.

In addition, he loved going to church and serving as a faithful deacon. He loved God! He was well conversant in the bible, and no one could change his mind about it. If he wasn’t at church, he spent much of his free time riding his tractor and working in the yard. Henry was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He especially valued his time spent with his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In 1965, he met the love of his life, Ruby Mae Collins, and they went on to marry in 1965. Together, they had one child, Ernestine Baker of Mechanicsville, MD.

Everyone who knew Henry knew how knowledgeable he was. Henry was full of energy, traits that were obvious to all after even just a single meeting with him.

Henry is survived by his wife, Ruby Mae Collins, his daughter Ernestine Baker, brother Thomas Collins, sisters Virginia Stricklen and Mary Collins, and a special niece that they raised, Agnes Harrell. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Navarsha Shubert, James Dickerson III, Ruby Lynch, Joseph Baker Jr, and Joshua Baker, and his 13 great-grandchildren. Henry was predeceased by his parents, Henry J. Collins, Sr and Thelma Collins, his brothers, Emory Collins, Reginald Collins, John Collins, James Collins, Francis Collins, and sisters Mary Morgan, Thelma Parker, Jane Young, and Clyone Henderson. As well as a host of extended family, friends, and neighbors.

We will miss him more than words can say.

The family will receive friends on September 10, 2022, for the visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with interment to follow after the service at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.