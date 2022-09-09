Rosa “Rosie” Alberta Scriber, 91, of Leonardtown, Maryland peaceably transitioned at home with family on September 2, 2022. Rosa was born on February 19, 1931 to the late Charles Henry and Clara Elizabeth Dorsey. She was one of fourteen children. Rosa was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and she received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

On April 10, 1950, Rosa married the love of her life, Joseph Randolph Scriber. Randolph was her “Dapper Dan” always sharp as a tack. She loved to see him looking stylish with everything pressed and neatly arranged down to the cap. They were inseparable for over 71 years. Together they raised ten children, seven boys and three girls. Rosa had a career as an Assembler with Minitech for over 30 years. She loved shopping, especially buying clothes, getting her hair done, travelling and was an avid reader. Rosa and Randolph had many wonderful experiences. Cruises, bus trips with church and senior groups, as well as car trips, from the East Coast to West Coast to name a few.

Rosa’s most favorite passion was Church. She loved the Lord and attending services at Living Hope with Randolph. She never wanted to miss Sunday services even when her health began to change. Rosa loved to be in the house of the Lord lifting up Holy hands and singing His praises. It gave her great joy! As a mother, she was always encouraged and excited to see her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the service.

Rosa is survived by her husband, Joseph Randolph and six children, Michael (Joycelyn) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Mary Elam (Robert) California, MD, Raymond, Berkley, CA, Frances Barnes (Wade) California, MD, Pamela Carroll, Lexington Park, MD, David (Pamela) Lexington Park, MD, 17 Grandchildren, 22 Great-Grandchildren, one Great-Great Grandchild, siblings, four Brothers, John, Mitchell, Joseph, Harry, two Sisters, Jeanette Gordon and Ann Dorsey.

Rosa was preceded in death by four sons, Ralph, Timothy, Bruce, Patrick, and her siblings, James, Charles, Robert, Theresa, Alice and Cecelia.

The family will receive friends for Rosa’s Life Celebration on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Living Hope Church, 21650 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

