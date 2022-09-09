Benjamin Joseph Brown, 38, of Avenue, MD passed away on September 2, 2022 at his ARC home in St. Leonard, Maryland.

He was born on November 12, 1983 in Prince George’s County, MD to Samuel Brown and the late Vicki Lynn (Brogan) Brown.

Benjamin, a special needs person since birth, loved listening to country music. He enjoyed going to church with his ARC family. He had various hobbies including going to the movies, swimming, and going outside to swing and watch the birds. Going out to eat with family and friends made his day extra special. Benjamin loved his family very much and he was the one who gave the best hugs. He will be missed by many.

He is survived by his father, Samuel and his siblings, Matthew Brown of California, MD and Missy Brown of Woodbury, Tennessee; his nephews Gavin Brown and Connor Brown. He is preceded in death by his mother, Vicki Brown.

Family will receive friends Monday, September 12, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 with a Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. celebrated by Bishop Josh Darrow. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Serving as pallbearers will be Will Gillingwater, Andy Brown, Randy Brogan, George Brown, Mark Henderson Jr. and Jeff Kulik.

Memorial contributions may be made to The ARC of Southern Maryland, online at arcsomd.org, or mail to 355 West Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

