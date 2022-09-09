Gloria Marie Poe, 83 of Leonardtown, MD formerly from St. George’s Island passed away on August 23, 2022, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s Callaway, MD.

Born May 7, 1939, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Marie Clark.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Rhonda (Matt) Scott of Lexington Park, MD, sister, Carolyn Ghilon of Florida, and only grandchild Marlee Scott, Gloria was preceded in death by her son David Poe.

Gloria graduated from Great Mills high school in 1957 and was a homemaker.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:45 AM at St. George United Methodist Church where a Service will be held at 11:00AM with Pastor Patricia Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Scott, Patrick Scott, Dennis Edwards, Jason Fisher, Jack Tippett and Evan Laird, Honorary pallbearer will be Luther Edwards.