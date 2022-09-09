Beatrice Fischer, “Bea”, 73, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on August 29, 2022, at Hospice House of Southern Maryland. Born on February 11, 1949 in Switzerland, she was the daughter of the late Lily Luchinger Buhler and the late Adolf Buhler. Bea was the loving wife of Arthur R. Fischer, whom she married on February 9, 1972 in Switzerland. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her nephew and godson, Michel Buhler, her niece, Nicole Buhler, and her sister-in-law, Hildegard Buhler.

Bea was educated in Switzerland. She was an avid skier, tennis player and gourmet cook.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.