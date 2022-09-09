UPDATE: Police Investigating 33 Year-Old Man Shot in Lexington Park

UPDATE 9/9/2022 @ 9:30 A.M.: On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting.

On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit and Crime Lab responded to the scene. Cpl. Brandon Foor conducted a track and K-9 Dyno successfully located a firearm.

The victim was flown to a regional hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that several people were at the residence for a cookout when an altercation occurred, resulting in the shooting. A warrant was served on the residence and evidence related to the shooting was recovered.

The investigation continues at this time to positively identify the assailant.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, ext. 78072 or email at [email protected].

