6th Annual Wheels and Wings Car Show at Patuxent River Naval Air Museum on September 24, 2022

Join us for the 6th Annual Wheels & Wings Car Show at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

Enjoy parking directly next to your favorite USN Aircraft. Registered car attendees get museum access for themselves and a passenger for the day of the show.

To register, donate, buy t-shirts, or to sign up to volunteer – click here!

Vendors, Food Trucks, and Museum Activities will be on hand throughout the day. Trophies awarded for top category cars, more to follow. Exclusive VIP Parking spots available for reservations next to your favorite aircraft!

At the door registration is also available, for $30 the day of the event. Spectator Tickets may be purchased at the door the day of the event.

Located at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum, 22156 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

