Police Investigating Single Vehicle Collision in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Golden Beach and Road All Faith Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident with a reported vehicle into the pond and the operator slumped over the wheel.

Units arrived and confirmed a single vehicle accident, partially in the pond and into a tree. Quick assessment of the vehicle found no one in it.

Rescue Squad 2 personnel donned wet suits and entered the water to check the pond and area around the vehicle.

Law enforcement personnel advised they had received information the operator had been picked up from the scene by another vehicle and was reportedly travelling to a local hospital.

Police are investigating the collision.

All fire and rescue personnel returned to service after approximately 40 minutes.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

