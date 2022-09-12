Calvert County Public Works Advises of Construction in Solomons Scheduled for September 12 to 16

The Department of Public Works, Water & Sewer Division, informs citizens of contractor work in Solomon’s Island to check the conditions of all sewer lateral lines.

The work is scheduled Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This project will not interrupt daily business operations, but please observe and obey any no parking signs. Beware of any traffic pattern changes in the area.

We regret any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this time.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Public Works at [email protected] or 410-535-2204.