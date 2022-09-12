Calvert Department of Public Works Advises Caution for Monday, September, 12, 2022 Due to Roadwork on Main Street in Prince Frederick

The Department of Public Works advises citizens that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform work in Prince Frederick on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 9:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m., to replace a deteriorated underground drainage pipe on Main Street (MD 765) near Calvert Towne Road.

All work is weather permitting.

Crews will temporarily close Main Street south of Calvert Towne Road to perform the pipe replacement work. Barrels, cones and signs will alert motorists to the lane closures and direct them through the following detour routes:

Drivers traveling north of the closure will be directed to use MD 2/4 via Church Street and Old Field Lane.

Drivers traveling south of the closure will be directed along southbound Main Street to reach MD 2/4.

Drivers are asked to stay alert, slow down and watch for driving pattern changes. For questions, residents may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603.