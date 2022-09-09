Police Recover Handgun and Drugs from Vehicle During Traffic Stop; Released Less Than 24 Hours Later

On September 4, 2022, at 11:49 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway and Mitchell Road after observing the driver of a passenger car speeding.

During the stop, officers learned the driver was in illegal possession of a firearm.

The gun, which was loaded, was recovered. In addition, two bags of suspected cocaine and a bag of marijuana were recovered.

Joe Darren Rodriguez, 36, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with illegal transportation of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of narcotics. He was also issued a traffic citation.

Less than 24 hours later, a district court commissioner released Rodriguez from the Charles County Detention Center on a $3,000 unsecured bond.

Officer Kerlin is investigating.

