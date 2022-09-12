Effective October 1, 2022, Move Over Law in Maryland Expanded to All Stopped Vehicles Displaying Hazard/Warning Signals

Beginning October 1, 2022, the Move Over Law in Maryland will expand to require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle displaying warning signals – including hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals including traffic cones, caution signs, or non-vehicular warning signs.

The expanded law is in place to protect law enforcement, emergency responders, and any motorist that may encounter a roadside emergency and must stop near travel lanes.

Motorists in Maryland must move over when approaching emergency, law enforcement, tow truck, utility, and transportation vehicles while they are stopped, standing, or parked on a highway with their red, amber, or yellow lights flashing.

If it is not safe or feasible to move over, motorists must slow to a reasonable and prudent speed that is safe for existing weather, road, and vehicular or pedestrian traffic conditions.

Consequences

Violating the law is a misdemeanor carrying a $110 fine and one point on your license. If the violation causes a crash, the fine is $150 and three points. If there is a death or serious injury, the fine is $750 and three points.

The original “Move Over” law in Maryland, passed in 2010, provided protection only for emergency responders, law enforcement personnel, and CHART trucks who provide motorists roadside assistance. In 2014, the law was extended to include tow truck drivers.

