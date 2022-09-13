Charles County Public Schools and Charles County Sheriff Team Up for We Care at North Point High School

Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School.

We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young drivers to be safe on the road. Started more than a decade ago to encourage teens to be part of the conversation around the subject of safe driving, We Care raises awareness about behaviors that increase the risk of accidents, injuries and deaths associated with motor vehicle incidents.

Sheriff’s officers and CCPS staff held We Care events at all CCPS high schools on September 7, 2022.

