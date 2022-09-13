Charles County Public Schools and Charles County Sheriff Team Up for We Care at North Point High School

September 13, 2022

Pictured from left are Charles County Sheriff’s Lt. Ken Klezia, North Point High School school resource officer Cpl. Tiffany Smith, North Point Assistant Principal Beth Hindsley, Sheriff Troy Berry and Capt. Chris Bean.

Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School.

We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young drivers to be safe on the road. Started more than a decade ago to encourage teens to be part of the conversation around the subject of safe driving, We Care raises awareness about behaviors that increase the risk of accidents, injuries and deaths associated with motor vehicle incidents.

Sheriff’s officers and CCPS staff held We Care events at all CCPS high schools on September 7, 2022.

We Care, a campaign to raise awareness among young drivers about the importance of safe driving, was held at Charles County Public Schools high schools Sept. 7.

Charles County Public Schools provides 27,000 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education.

The Charles County public school system does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices.

WeCare4
Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry, left, and Superintendent of Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., talk about the We Care program prior to greeting students at North Point High School Wednesday morning.

Pictured from left are Charles County Sheriff’s Lt. Ken Klezia, North Point High School school resource officer Cpl. Tiffany Smith, North Point Assistant Principal Beth Hindsley, Sheriff Troy Berry and Capt. Chris Bean.

WeCare2
Sheriff Troy Berry talks with a North Point High School student before the start of classes on Wednesday. Sheriff’s officers and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) staff team up each year for We Care, a program aimed at educating young drivers about the importance of safe driving.

WeCare3
Superintendent of School Maria Navarro, Ed.D., right, talks with North Point High School junior Maxwell Gaynor about the We Care program as he arrives for classes.

This entry was posted on September 13, 2022 at 5:28 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.