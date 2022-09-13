Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Held to Launch St. Mary’s County Health Hub

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to celebrate the official launch of the St. Mary’s County Health Hub.

In 2021, the St. Mary’s County Equity Task Force, in partnership with the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (HASMC) announced plans for the St. Mary’s County Health Hub.

The 6,200 square-foot facility, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, was donated by PNC Bank to HASMC to be used by the health department for COVID-19 pandemic response, behavioral health crisis stabilization services, and other programs to promote wellness. SMCHD and a variety of community partners will roll these services out over the next several months.

Currently, the Health Hub offers a broad range of scientifically proven interventions through the SMCHD Harm Reduction Program to promote safety, infection prevention, and recovery for community members with a substance use disorder. COVID-19 testing and vaccine appointments have also been available at the Health Hub location.

Future Hub services planned for launch over the next several months include:

Behavioral health crisis stabilization services

Jail diversion programs that emphasize mental health and substance use treatment

Primary care health services (e.g., routine preventative care, immunizations, health screenings, diagnosis/treatment, etc.)

Coaching, workshops, and other trainings to support violence prevention, conflict resolution, housing stability, employment and financial well-being, literacy and academic tutoring, and youth mentoring

“The health department team is grateful for our partnership with PNC Bank, the Sheriff’s Office, Public Schools, and Housing Authority in establishing this facility and for the support of our state and local elected officials in getting it ready. Many community partners are coming together to turn the vision for this Health Hub into a reality,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “This facility and the private-public partnership supporting its use will greatly benefit our community members and their families. We’re excited to get it going!

Special thanks to the Hub Alliance Partners, Maryland Community Health Resources Commission, and to our local health care providers, first responders, and behavioral health support organizations.

Hub Alliance Partners

Community Mediation Center of St. Mary’s County

Greater Baden Medical Services

Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County

JobSource

Literacy Council of St. Mary’s County

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital

Minority Outreach Coalition

NAACP Branch #7025

PALM Public Consultants

PNC Bank

Stella’s Girls, Inc.

St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services

St. Mary’s County Health Department

St. Mary’s County Library

St. Mary’s County Public Schools

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Three Oaks Shelter

WellCheck

Williams, McClernan & Stack