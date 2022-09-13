Charles County Public Schools Office of Community Engagement and Equity Hosting Indian Education Kickoff Event on September 15, 2022

The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) office of Community Engagement and Equity will hold an Indian Education back-to-school kickoff event Thursday, Sept. 15, at Thomas Stone High School.

Parents of children who are of American Indian and Alaska Native descent can learn more about programs that are funded through the federal Indian Education Program Grant.

The program’s focus is on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects along with cultural awareness.

The Sept. 15 kickoff will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Thomas Stone’s media center with light refreshments served.

The Indian Education Act was enacted in 1972 to establish a comprehensive approach to meeting the unique needs of American Indian and Alaska Native students. The legislation recognizes that American Indians have unique and culturally related academic needs, while focusing national attention on the needs of students and suppling them with services that are not provided by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Parents must complete the Indian Education Eligibility Certification form.

To fill out the form, click here. The form is due to the office of Community Engagement and Equity by Monday, Sept. 12. Email the completed form to [email protected]. Mail the form to Charles County Public Schools, Attn: Office of Equity and Engagement, P.O. Box 2770, La Plata, MD 20646

RSVP to the kickoff by 4 p.m., Sept. 12, to [email protected]. Thomas Stone High School is at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.

To learn more about the CCPS office of Community Engagement and Equity, click here.