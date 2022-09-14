Missing Child Located Safe and Unharmed 9/14/2022

UPDATE 9/14/2022: The missing child was located hiding underneath of the residence, he is safe and unharmed.

Thank you for your assistance!

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at approximately 11:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 21100 block of Bridgett Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported missing child.

Firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown and Seventh District are responding to the area to assist police in the search.

The missing child is a 7-year-old white male with blonde hair last known to be wearing a blue shirt with grey pants.

Additional information and details will be provided when they become available.

Incident Command Post is setup across from the Great Mills High School on East Run Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008