Police Investigating Indecent Exposure Dollar General in Mechanicsville

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure.

Two female victims (one being a juvenile) advised the pictured individual followed them in the store, and ultimately exposed himself to them while they were shopping.

At the time of this incident, the suspect was wearing a white shirt, gray shorts, and orange Crocs. The victims advised the suspect was observed operating a white vehicle, possibly a Dodge Avenger.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Bianca Salas at (301) 475-4200 extension 78160 or by email at [email protected].

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

