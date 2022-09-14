Charles County Public Schools Hosts 22nd Annual College Fair on Wednesday, September 21, 2022

The annual Charles County College Fair is set for Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at North Point High School in Waldorf.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) juniors and seniors attend the fair from 9:00 a.m., to 1:00 p.m. as part of a school field trip.

At the fair they talk to representatives from colleges and universities, meet recruiters who represent the U.S. Armed Forces and learn about opportunities available through vocational and technical schools. More than 75 representatives from schools are expected to attend.

The fair is open to the public Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening session features two financial aid workshops for parents and guardians.

The workshops are 6:15 and 7:15 p.m., hosted by Chris Zimmerman, associate dean for financial assistance and retention at the College of Southern Maryland. At the workshops, parents and students will learn tips on how to apply for financial aid and scholarships, requirements for financial aid, and local resources.

CCPS students who plan to attend the fair during the school day must submit a signed permission form to the college and career advisor at school.

There is no cost to attend the fair.

Questions about the fair can be directed to the college and career advisor at each high school or Jacqueline Cheaves at [email protected] North Point is at 2500 Davis Road in Waldorf.