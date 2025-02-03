UPDATE: Lexington Park Man Sentenced to 52 Years in Prison for Two Shootings, One at Workplace

UPDATE 2/3/2025: State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced that Sidney Joseph Spry, 29, of Lexington Park, Maryland, was sentenced to 75 years in prison with 52 years of active incarceration for attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, and firearm charges.

In September 2022, Spry armed himself with two firearms and drove to his former employer’s business park where he fired many rounds into the office building toward the area of his former supervisor’s office. He then fled the area by car. In a separate incident several days prior, Spry fired multiple rounds at a neighboring apartment from his complex’s parking lot after a lengthy history of disputes with his neighbors over noise complaints. No persons were struck; however, spent bullets were found in the bedroom near the victims’ baby bassinet.

During a lengthy sentencing hearing, the Court carefully listened to arguments presented by both the State and the Defense and ultimately sentenced the Defendant to a sentence above the sentencing guideline range, as follows:

• Attempted second degree murder: 30 years in prison with 18 years of active incarceration, consecutive to all other counts and cases;

• Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime: 18 years in prison, consecutive to all other counts and cases;

• First degree assault: 25 years in prison with 8 years of active incarceration, consecutive to all other counts and cases; and

• Use of firearm in the commission of a violent crime: 20 years in prison with 8 years of active incarceration, consecutive to all other counts and cases.

The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between 10 to 17 years. The State requested the maximum penalty of 95 years in prison. The total sentence imposed was 75 years with 52 years of active incarceration.

Sergeant Austin Schultz of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.

UPDATE 9/15/2022: On September 14, 2022, at 10:54 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46600 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired into a building.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered numerous shell casings and damage to the building and windows, that were caused by a firearm. Witnesses on scene advised a white male fired numerous shots at an occupied office building from a vehicle, and then fled the area.

As a precaution, nearby businesses and schools were placed on lockdown. Detectives and Crime Scene personnel from the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Within minutes deputies and detectives located the suspect vehicle unoccupied at an apartment complex in Lexington Park, and a perimeter was established. Members from the Sheriff’s Office Hostage Negotiations Team (HNT) and Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to the scene, and the suspect, later identified as Sidney Joseph Spry, age 27 of Lexington Pak, was taken into custody without incident.

Spry was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony Violent Crime

Reckless Endangerment (20 counts)

Assault First Degree

Loaded Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Preliminary investigation indicates this incident was an occurrence of workplace violence by a recently terminated employee.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at 301-475-4200 extension 71953 or by email at [email protected].



9/14/2022: On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., police responded to 46000 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting.

Multiple 911 callers reported a black male wearing a white tank top fired multiple gunshots into the building and struck the 4th floor. Some witnesses reported seeing the suspect running into the nearby wooded area and possibly fled the area in a silver Kia Soul.

Police arrived on the scene and located damage to multiple floors of 46610 Expedition Drive, which is occupied by Mantech, Georgia Tech Research Institute Office, Tekla Research, and Sabre Systems.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, and (EST) Emergency Services Team is currently operating in the 22000 block of Orchid Bloom Way.

Police have Grand Harvest Lane and Forest Crossing Lane closed due to the ongoing investigation related to the shooting this morning

Updates will be provided when they become available.

