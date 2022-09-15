California Man Arrested – Police Seize Cash, Cocaine and Gun

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, after a month-long investigation the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with the assistance from the Emergency Services Team (EST), the Patrol Division, K-9 units and the Charles County SWAT team, executed search and seizure warrants at three residences used by Tercell Javon Blackiston, age 34 of California, to store and distribute cocaine.

Search and seizure warrants were executed at Blackiston’s residence in the 23000 block of Chestnut Oak Court in California, a residence in the 46000 block of Pegg Lane in Lexington Park and a residence in the 43000 block of Pump House Lane in Callaway. Located and seized during the search warrants were $24,929 in cash, three ounces of cocaine with a street value of $5,400, proceeds from drugs sales valued at $60,000, a half ounce of crack cocaine with a street value of $1,415, cocaine processing materials and a 9mm handgun.

Blackiston was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and served with a circuit court indictment for three counts of CDS Distribution of Narcotics. He was also charged with CDS Possession with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm in a Drug Trafficking Crime and other drug related charges.

