Police Investigating a Serious Motorcycle Crash in Piney Point

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at approximately 3:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Old Tall Timbers Road in Piney Point, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the motorcyclist laying unconscious in the roadway with agonal breathing.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team responded and are investigating the collision.

Piney Point Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

