One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Motorcycle Accident in Lexington Park

September 16, 2022

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 18901 Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.

911 callers reported a dirt bike left the roadway and went into a wooded area.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the operator was ejected from the motorcycle, with the motorcycle approximately 20 feet off the roadway in thick brush/woods.

The operator was conscious and semi-alert with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and handled the crash investigation.




This entry was posted on September 16, 2022 at 7:41 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.