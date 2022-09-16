One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Motorcycle Accident in Lexington Park

On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 18901 Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike.

911 callers reported a dirt bike left the roadway and went into a wooded area.

Crews arrived on the scene and found the operator was ejected from the motorcycle, with the motorcycle approximately 20 feet off the roadway in thick brush/woods.

The operator was conscious and semi-alert with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and handled the crash investigation.

