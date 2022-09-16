Police Arrest and Charge Two Teens for Shooting and Killing Man in July of 2022

Homicide Unit detectives arrested and charged two suspects for a fatal shooting that occurred in July in Beltsville.

The suspects are 19-year-old Anderson Blanco-Diaz of Greenbelt and a 17-year-old male from Adelphi. They are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Antoine Dorsey of Greenbelt.

On July 5, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., patrol officers were called to the area of Beaver Dam Road and Biocontrol Road for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers located the victim in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died hours later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects and victim were known to each other. The motive remains under investigation.

Both suspects are charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. The juvenile suspect is charged as an adult. Both suspects are in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Tips from members of the community assisted with the closure of this case.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0032534