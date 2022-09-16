Two Injured After Vehicle Strikes Gold Mine Saloon in Waldorf

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Gold Mine Saloon located at 3090 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle into the building.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch and confirmed a single vehicle struck and entered an occupied structure.

Firefighters secured power to the building and evaluated two injured victims on scene. Special Collapse Units responded and secured the front overhang to the building.

Two victims were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries

The scene was turned over to police and a county building inspector. Police are investigating the collision.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Firemen’s Association, Inc.

