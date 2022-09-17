Two Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Motorcycle in California

On Friday, September 16, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Wildewood Parkway and Hickory Nut Drive in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Chevrolet Camaro and a motorcycle involved with two occupants laying in the roadway.

Emergency medical personnel operated on the scene for approximately one hour.

The occupants of the motorcycle, an adult female and an adult male, were transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood to meet Trooper 7.

Both occupants were flown to an area trauma center with serious injuries. They were reported as conscious, alert and breathing.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

