NAS Patuxent River to Re-Open Extra Lanes at Gate 1 and Gate 2 Beginning Monday, September 9

NAS Patuxent River will reopen additional inbound lanes to vehicle traffic at Gates 1 and 2 beginning Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

Gate 3 will be open for inbound and outbound traffic from 6:00 a.m., to 9:00 a.m.

Following the backlash from the community, County Commissioner Todd Morgan released the following statement.

“Re-traffic problems at Pax this a.m., I have been in contact with base CO. His response was “I regret to inform the team that I can no longer support the extra lanes during morning rush at Gates 1 and 2. Additionally, I have temporarily ordered modifications to Gate 3: open only during morning rush 0600-0900 vice 0530-1800.

We are working with our region commander on manning shortages and will do everything to provide relief at the gates as soon as we can. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work thru this. Safety and security of the base and our workforce remain our number one priority. V/R, DK”

The traffic changes came after NAS Pax River announced reduced Gate 1 and Gate 2 inbound traffic lanes and Gate 3 operating hours.

No change to normal outbound traffic.

The new traffic patterns announced were Gate 1 will have two inbound lanes (no change to outbound traffic) 24/7., Gate 2 will be limited to two lanes inbound 5:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Gate 3 will be open for inbound and outbound traffic from 6-9 am only. Gate 3 will close at 9 am., Gate 1 will remain open for Holidays and weekends unless otherwise noted.