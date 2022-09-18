Police Conducting Death Investigation at Charlotte Hall Food Lion After Possible Overdose

September 18, 2022

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 4:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Food Lion located at 30290 Mt Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported overdose with one not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene and located an adult male not breathing and began life-saving measures.

The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police along with Crime Lab Technicians responded and are conducting a death investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on September 18, 2022 at 1:36 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.