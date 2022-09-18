Police Conducting Death Investigation at Charlotte Hall Food Lion After Possible Overdose

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 4:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Food Lion located at 30290 Mt Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported overdose with one not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene and located an adult male not breathing and began life-saving measures.

The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Police along with Crime Lab Technicians responded and are conducting a death investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.