UPDATE: Police Investigating Threats at Leonardtown High School, Deputies Arrest One Juvenile

UPDATE: Dear LHS Community, This morning, at about 7:45 a.m., Leonardtown High School administration was made aware of a threat made on social media of a potential shooting to take place in school on Monday.

The Office of Safety and Security was notified immediately, and our school resource officer was informed of the incident. Law enforcement and the office of Safety & Security responded to LHS to assist with the investigation.

A decision was made to hold students on buses until more information could be obtained. With help from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff, LHS administration was able to identify those students who were involved in the threat and took the appropriate action. At 8:05, we determined that it was safe to release students from their buses to 1st period. Students and staff were informed that we would be operating on a normal schedule today.

The purpose of this email is to inform you of this incident in case your child wants to speak to you about it. This also presents an opportunity for you to speak to your child regarding the use of threatening or aggressive language.

I want to reassure you that no one was physically harmed and that we intervened quickly as the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. Our administrative team takes all threats seriously and investigates them fully.

I also want to continue to encourage all of our students, parents, guardians, and community members: “If You See Something, Say Something!” Because someone said something, we were alerted to this situation, and able to respond.

If you have any questions regarding this incident, please contact us at 301-475-0200. We will make every effort to answer questions as quickly and accurately as possible.

Respectfully, Jamie Copsey., Principal



On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 7:33 a.m., police responded to the Leonardtown High School in Leonardtown, after receiving a 911 call reporting specific threats were made.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene and investigating.

One juvenile was detained. The Leonardtown High School is no longer on lockdown

No injuries reported.

Updates will be provided when further information is available.