Prince George’s County Man Extradited from Jamaica to District of Columbia to Face Charges for January 2022 Murder

A Maryland man has been extradited from Jamaica to the District of Columbia following his arrest for a murder that took place earlier this year in Georgetown, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

Ranje Wade Chin Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, Maryland, is charged with first-degree (premeditated) murder in the Jan. 31, 2022, slaying of Tarek Boothe, 27. Reynolds was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, in Kingston Jamaica at the request of the United States on a warrant charging him with murder in the case. He made his initial appearance in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia and was ordered held pending a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 3, 2022.

Mr. Boothe, of Alexandria, Virginia, was shot at approximately 6:13 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2022, in the 3200 block of M Street NW. Both Mr. Boothe and Reynolds were on the sidewalk at the time of the shooting. Mr. Boothe was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later from a gunshot wound to the head.

Charges in a complaint are merely allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case was investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Justice Office of International Affairs to secure the arrest and extradition of Reynolds to the United States.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Natalie Hynum, with valuable assistance from Paralegal Specialist Grazy Rivera and Laura Bach, Deputy Chief of the Homicide Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.