Police in Charles and St. Mary’s County Investigating Stolen Dirt Bikes, Seeking Information on Suspects

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of two stolen motorcycles.

On Friday, September 16, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., suspects stole two motorcycles from a shed in the 38000 block of Harding Way in Mechanicsville.

The stolen motorcycles, a 2022 Yamaha YZ85 and a 2001 Suzuki RM250, were loaded onto the pictured white Ford Ranger and were later seen in Baltimore City.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the motorcycles or suspects involved is asked to contact Deputy Jessica Wilson at (301) 475-4200 extension 78138 or by email at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment



Police in Charles County are investigating four stolen dirt bikes and four stolen 4-wheelers stolen from the Bryans Road area, along with three stolen dirt bikes from the Dentsville area on Wheatley Road.

The Charles County (Maryland) Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Crime Solvers work together to solve crimes and hold criminals accountable for their offenses. Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person involved in criminal activity.

Call 1-866-411-TIPS to report a tip!





