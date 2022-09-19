UPDATE: Bridge is Open, No Injuries Reported and Police Have Victim in Custody

UDPATE: Police were able to take the victim into custody. The subject was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

Bridge and traffic is re-opened as of 11:00 a.m.

10:44 a.m.: On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 10:42 a.m., police responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for a possible suicide attempt.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived on the scene and located the subject on the bridge and was able to place them into custody.

The bridge will be closed for a short period of time.

Police from St. Mary’s and Calvert operating on the scene.

Updates to be provided when they become available.