Identity of Shoplifter Suspects Sought by Police in St. Mary’s County

On June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m. the pictured suspect left the Lexington Park Big Lots located in the 21800 block of North Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, with items he did not purchase. A store employee followed the individual outside and recovered the stolen items.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Robert Chase at (301) 475-4200 extension 78079 or by email at [email protected]

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

