Ann Genevieve Hunt, 84 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Leonardtown.

Genevieve was born on February 16, 1938 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John Freeman Mattingly and Agnes Elizabeth (Bowles) Mattingly.

Genevieve is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She is a 1956 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy. On June 14, 1958 she married her beloved husband, Joseph M. Hunt at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 64 wonderful years of marriage. She spent her entire career in the banking industry with over forty years at First National Bank, a Mercantile Bank in Leonardtown, MD. She retired as the Assistant Vice President and Controller.

She was an avid golfer and enjoyed golfing with her husband and friends. She was a five time ladies champion at Wicomico Golf and Country Club. She enjoyed golf trips to Shenvalee Golf Resort in New Market, VA and going on boating adventures with her husband and friends. She was a delicious cook, and made the best crab cakes. She also enjoyed church dances.

In addition to her beloved husband, Joe, Genevieve was also

survived by her sisters, Dorothy McFadden of Leonardtown, MD, Mary Catherine Sipe of Dallastown, PA; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings: Aubrey Mattingly, Agnes Browning, Wade Mattingly, John Freeman Mattingly, Noema Hutzell, and Donald Mattingly.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Reverend Chip Luckett at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Memorial contributions to the Newtowne Manor House, c/o St. Francis Xavier Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

