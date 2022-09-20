25th Autumn Wine Tasting and Silent Auction a Roaring Success! Over $200,000 Raised for Charles Regional Medical Center’s Modernization Project

On September 10, 2022, the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation’s Annual Autumn Wine Tasting and Silent Auction returned in-person to the historic Port Tobacco Courthouse for its 25th annual event to much excitement. This local favorite saw over 1,200 guests enjoying wine samplings, specialty beverages, an open bar and cuisine stations from some of the area’s finest and most popular restaurants.

The event raised over $200,000 to support the recently-announced Emergency Department Modernization project, which will expand the community hospital’s ability to meet emerging behavioral and emergency health needs in Charles County, one of the fastest-growing areas in Maryland.

“We were thrilled to gather together in person again this year for the Autumn Wine Tasting,” said Noel Cervino, UM CRMC President and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout the pandemic we were pleased and honored to receive an outpouring of community support for our staff. After missing two years of in-person events, it was a pleasure to come together to celebrate our successes and look forward to exciting changes coming to our hospital and our community.”



“This year’s event was the most successful in its proud 25-year history,” said Pam Rollins-Butler, who chaired the event committee. “Our board and our fundraising committee want to thank our many sponsors and donors, and in particular the foundation staff for their amazing dedication and attention to detail. It’s exciting to know that many participants are already looking forward to next year.”

This unique and beloved Charles County event included samplings of more than 30 quality wines and autumn ales from vineyards around the region and world, superior spirits, and a silent auction filled with one-of-a-kind items. Additionally, guests were able to accompany their beverages with a wide array of delicious food from unique local and regional food establishments.

“With this year being so successful, we look forward to seeing everyone again for next year’s Wine Tasting and Silent Auction,” said Michael Bellis, Executive Director of the CRMC Foundation.

The team from Kidney Medical Associates give a toast at the Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation 25th annual Autumn Wine Tasting and Silent Auction on Sept. 10 at the historic Port Tobacco Courthouse.

The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation’s 25th annual Autumn Wine Tasting and Silent Auction was a roaring success on Sept. 10 at the historic Port Tobacco Courthouse. The event raise money for the emergency department expansion and renovation.

