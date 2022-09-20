Alexander Kokolios, 53 of California, MD, passed away on September 12, 2022 at his home with his loving family surrounding him.

He was born on December 16, 1968 in Wuppertal, West Germany, to the late Dimitrios Kokolios and Elsbeth Schafer Kokolios.

In addition to his beloved wife, Gayle, Alex is also survived by his children: Evelyn Kokolios of California, MD, Lucas Kokolios (Emily) of California, MD, and Nikolas Kokolios of California, MD; his siblings: Monica Prior (Barry) of Rocklin, CA, Stefan Kokolios (Lori) of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, and Katrin Honeycutt (Mike) of Fairfield, CA; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

On June 26, 1977, Alex’s family moved from Wuppertal, Germany, to northern California in the United States. When they arrived, Alex could only speak German and by the time school started, he was already speaking English. Alex skipped 5th grade because he was so far ahead academically. He graduated Valedictorian from Vintage High School in Napa, CA, and then attended California Polytechnic Institute, in San Luis Obispo, graduating in 1991 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aerospace Engineering. After graduation, Alex was accepted into the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Langley Research Center and The George Washington University Joint Institute for the Advancement of Flight Sciences (JIAFS) program in Hampton, VA. JIAFS is a cooperative graduate education program between the NASA Langley Research Center and the School of Engineering and Applied Science at The George Washington University. Alex worked at NASA Langley Research Center from 1991-1993 and graduated from The George Washington University with a Master’s Degree in Aerospace Engineering in 1993. Upon graduation, he accepted a job with Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) as a contractor supporting the Naval Air Warfare Center – Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Southern Maryland. In 1999, he accepted a civil service position with the NAWCAD Flight Dynamics Branch, eventually becoming the Flight Dynamics Team lead for the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet. In May of 2006, Alex was promoted to Branch Head for the Flight Vehicle Modeling and Simulation Branch, and continued in that role until his passing. On November 6, 1993, Alex married his beloved wife, Gayle Leslie Kokolios, in Hampton, VA. Together they celebrated over 28 wonderful years of marriage and had three amazing children: Evelyn, Lucas, and Nikolas. There is nothing Alex loved more than his family.

One of Alex’s favorite pastimes was soccer. Growing up, he played travel and high school soccer. He then became coach to his boys for their travel team, the Rangers, for 10 years. Both boys continued playing soccer in college, and Alex was their biggest fan, attending nearly all of their games. He loved watching English Premier League Soccer, and his favorite team was Liverpool. His other favorite teams were Bayern Munich and the German National Team. Alex also loved nature and hiking. He and Gayle loved to go for walks, hikes, and bike rides. They would go for walks almost every evening at Solomon’s Island and enjoyed the beautiful sunsets. Sunday afternoons after church usually included a hike on the local trails where they would enjoy being in God’s creation. Alex also spent many days hiking and going on adventures with his daughter. She was and remains “daddy’s girl.” They shared a love of photography and nature and enjoyed deep spiritual discussions.

Alex was a member of Leonardtown Baptist Church where he loved to serve as a Bible teacher and Elder. Alex loved people and investing in their lives. After he was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, he prayed for healing because he wanted more time to serve the Lord and his family. Alex was an excellent teacher of God’s Word, but he always said that what people will remember more than your teaching is how much you care about them. He truly took time to ask questions, listen, and show that he cared to everyone he met. He also had the best sense of humor and knew how to take any awkward situation and make it comfortable. Alex was a humble man who loved God and lived a life pleasing to Him. He was the best role model and example for his children and all of those he came into contact with through his work, coaching, and teaching.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life officiated by Pastor Allen Acker at 1:00 p.m. at Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Stefan Kokolios, Mark Hutchinson, Bill Darden, Ken Lawson, Dave Stanbery, and Matt Toombs.

Memorial contributions may be made to: glioblastomafoundation.org

