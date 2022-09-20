Frances Delores Burch (Gibson), 73, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on September 11, 2022 in Callaway, Maryland.

Delores was born on September 19, 1948 to John D. Gibson and Mary Dora (Morris) Gibson in Leonardtown, Maryland. She graduated with the first graduating class of Chopticon High School in 1966.

After graduation, she began working for the Department of Navy at Patuxent River Naval Air Station as a Secretary. Delores was a dedicated civil servant who retired in 2001 with 34 years of service.

Delores went on to have two children, Jerry Burch of Mechanicsville, Maryland and Charles Burch Sr., who predeceased her.

She excelled at propping up members of her family and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others. Delores was a passionate singer and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in her home practicing her singing. We will miss her greatly.

Delores is survived by her son Jerry Burch, eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents, her son and her brother, John David Gibson, Jr.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm with a Prayer Service at 3:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

