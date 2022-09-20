Sharon Louise Cora, 70, of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away on September 12, 2022.

Sharon was born on March 7, 1952, to Archie and Mary Rogers.

After graduation, she landed a career in nursing. She loved nursing and was proud of what she did.

Sharon went on to have two children, Tina Patterson (Jimmy) and William Cora, Jr.

Sharon was dedicated to her children and was a wonderful mother. She was a huge supporter of her family and was with them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She made it her mission to improve the lives of others.

She was a big animal lover, especially horses, dogs, and cats. She also enjoyed fishing, slot machines, reading good books, and watching crime shows. She could also be found practicing her singing with her wooden spoon microphone. We will miss her greatly.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Archie and Mary Rogers, and her brother Jimmy Rogers. She is survived by her children, her grandchildren Jordan, Tyler and Cole and her sisters Jackie Roe and Bonnie Rogers She also had many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

On Monday, September 19, 2022, there will be a Visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm with Words of Remembrance at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

All arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. in Charlotte Hall, MD.