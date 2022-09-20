Audrey Marie Raley Norton, of Ridge, MD passed away on September 11, 2022 at Discovery Commons at Wildewood. Mrs. Norton was 100 years old. She was born to William Calvert and Mignonette Marie Raley on November 18, 1921, in Dameron, MD.

Mrs. Norton grew up on the Raley family farm in Dameron, MD. After graduation from St. Michael’s High School in Ridge, MD, Mrs. Norton worked as a telephone operator in Washington, DC, where she met her husband. She married George Edward Norton on October 14, 1943, in Washington, DC, and continued to live and work there during World War II while George was serving in the U.S. Navy. After the war, they lived in Washington, DC, for a few years while George worked as a TV repairman and carpenter until he started his federal career at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. The couple lived in Scotland, MD temporarily while they built their final home on Airedele Road in Ridge. Mrs. Norton was a homemaker and also worked part-time as a mini-bus driver for St. Michael’s School students after her youngest child started school

She remained an active member of the Ladies of Charity of St. Michael’s Church until her passing, having joined the organization when it was started in 1938. At various times during her membership, she served as Treasurer, member of the Altar/Sanctuary Committee, and regular member of the kitchen crew for the annual Senior Citizen Christmas Party, an event that celebrated senior parishioners and their contributions through the years. Along with her husband, Mrs. Norton volunteered regularly at the annual St. Michael’s School Fall Festival and the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department summer carnival. Prior to her death, Mrs. Norton was the only surviving member of the St. Michael’s High School graduating class of 1939, and was honored for being the oldest alumnus attending the St. Michael’s School Centennial Celebration in 2018.

Mrs. Norton was predeceased by her husband, who passed away on December 17, 2007. They celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to his death. She was also predeceased by her parents and her siblings Marguerite Stone, Dorothy Mae Raley, Ross Raley, Francis Raley, and Robert Raley.

She is survived by her children Diane Varner, and her husband Donald, of Severna Park; Larry Norton and his wife Elizabeth, of LaPlata; Karen Jensen and her husband Peter, of Ridge; and Kevin Norton of Mechanicsville. She is also survived by her grandson Douglas Varner and his wife Chrissie; granddaughter Brandi Wexler and her husband Randy; grandson David Varner and his wife Stephanie; and great-grandchildren Wade Varner, Stella Wexler, and Elizabeth (Ellie) Varner.

Family will receive friends at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ridge, MD, on Sunday, September 25 from 12 noon to 2 p.m., with prayers recited at 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Peter Giovanoni on Monday, September 26 at 10:30 am at the church, with burial following in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Peter Jensen, Henry Norton, Jason Raley, Donnie Stone, David Varner, and Douglas Varner. Honorary pallbearers will be Gordon Bartel, Marty Brown, Dennis Clarke, Kenneth Ferrera, Nichole Pelletier, Rose Pineda, CrisAnn Shultz, and Rhea Stone.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680; St. Michael’s Church, P.O. Box 429, Ridge, MD 20680; or St. Michael’s School, P.O. Box 259, Ridge, MD 20680. Please mark any contributions as “Norton Memorial Donation.” Mrs. Norton also asked her children to place this statement in her obituary: “Honor my memory by hugging your loved ones, saying a prayer, and performing some act of charity for another person.”

