Wellman Lewis “Buddy” Clark, Jr., 77, of Great Mills, MD passed away peacefully at his home on September 2, 2022 with his loving family at his side.

He was born on September 29, 1944 in West Lafayette, IN to the late Wellman Lewis Clark, Sr. and Margaret Reynolds.

Buddy is a 1962 graduate of Northwood High School in Silver Spring, MD. He also graduated from Salem County Vocational Technical School in Carneys Point, NJ with a degree in glass blowing. He began his career in glass blowing with the Naval Research Lab in Washington D.C. On June 28, 1969 he married his beloved wife, Camilla Louise “Candy” (nee: Pownell) Clark in Warren, OH. Together they celebrated over 53 wonderful years of marriage. He went on to own and operate Taylor Rental Company for over 18 successful years before his retirement. He was a member of the President’s League during his tenure with Taylor Rental’s. He also worked during tax season with Jackson Hewitt assisting people with their income taxes.

He was a devoted member of the Hollywood and Leonardtown Church of the Nazarene. He volunteered with many missions and as a summer camp counselor for over 20 years at Summit Lake. He enjoyed many sports and bowled on Esperanza Men’s Bowling League with his son, Josh. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and Washington Nationals. He was an umpire for Southern Maryland softball leagues and the church leagues. He also played and coached soccer. He and his wife enjoyed travelling, especially to Hawaii, Peru, Bermuda and Alaska. Every year they went to Florida to visit his sister and other family. He loved spending time with his family, who were his greatest pride and joy.

In addition to his beloved wife, Candy, Buddy is also survived by his son, Joshua Adam Clark (MaryAnn) of Leonardtown, MD, his sister, Sharon Ingleton (Bill) of Florida; his grandchildren, Miranda Thompson (Russ Dean) of Avenue, MD and Shelby Lynn Thompson of Leonardtown, MD; his great grandson, Trevor Michael Piaquadio of Leonardtown, MD; his nieces, Stacey R. Waters Chayka (Bobby) of Leonardtown, MD and Camilla Helmbrecht of Mechanicsville, VA; his nephew, Scott Ingleton of WV; his great nephews: Hudson, Archer, and Lincoln Chayka, all of Leonardtown, MD; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends for Buddy’s Life Celebration on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Reverend Eric Folk, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions maybe made to the Leonardtown Nazarene Church, P.O. Box 1110, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

You can watch the live stream at Buddys Livestream.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.