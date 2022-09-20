Daniel Joseph Coleman, 78 of California, MD passed away on September 12, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with his loving family at his side.

He was born on September 12, 1944 in Jersey City, NJ to the late John Francis Coleman and Rose Carey, immigrants from Ireland and Scotland respectively.

In 1962 Dan graduated high school in Jersey City, NJ and attended St. Peter’s College. His first job was as a runner on Wall Street. He spent his career with the Department of Defense at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River as a Computer Systems Analyst until his retirement in 1998. He met the love of his life, Joan Pamela Coleman, while working for Computer Systems Division, NAS. They married in May of 1967 and had three children, Sandra, David and Christopher. Together they celebrated over 55 wonderful years of marriage.

Dan was a delicious cook and made the best home fries. He looked forward to his regular card games of poker and pitch with his friends and liked to gamble on occasion. He volunteered to complete his friends’ and family’s taxes and did this for many years at no charge. He just enjoyed helping them out and visiting with them. Dan enjoyed taking his family on yearly summer vacations to Ocean City. In retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively across the United States, including Hawaii and cruising to Alaska.

Dan was a gregarious and outgoing man with a terrific sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Joan; his children Sandra Coleman of Valley Lee, MD, David Coleman (Laura) of Gaithersburg, MD and Christopher Coleman of California, MD; his grandsons, Derek Coleman and Adam Coleman; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

All services will be private.

