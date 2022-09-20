Patricia Ann (Hill) Wood, “Patsy”, 83, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 6, 2022 in her home with friends and family by her side. Born on May 31, 1939 in Park Hall, MD, she was the daughter of the late Lillian Mae Pilkerton Hill and the late Hilary Francis Hill. Patsy was the loving wife of the late Joseph Walter Wood, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by her children Joseph W. Wood, Jr., Diane Marie Wood of Mechanicsville, her beloved pet Doodlebug and her siblings Thomas Franklin Hill of Mechanicsville, MD, Theodore Lorraine Sydnor of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Leroy Hill (Joyce) of Mechanicsville, MD, Gladys Marie Long (James) of Mechanicsville, MD, Mildred Ann Hall of Mechanicsville, MD, Sandra Mae Guy of Leonardtown, MD, and Kathleen Cecilia Hindt (Duane) of Mechanicsville, MD. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her siblings Mary Catherine Stone (Hammett) of Park Hall, MD, Elizabeth Ellen Hewitt (Franklin) of Valley Lee, MD, Leonard Woodrow Hill (Carla) of FL, and Joseph DeSales Hill of Hollywood, MD.

Patsy attended from St. Michaels High School, Ridge, MD. She was a homemaker, and loved to play pitch and bird watch. Patsy was also a life member of The Audubon Society. She was childcare provider to several family members.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Fr. Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be: Richie Smith, Tommy Pilkerton, Frankie Norris, David Sydnor, Jamie Guy and Taylor Tyson.

Contributions may be made to the Mechanicsville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com. Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.