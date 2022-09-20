William Floyd Dixon, “Bill”, of Helen, Maryland passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his his loving family on September 12, 2022. Born on January 4, 1947, he was the son of the late William “Johnny” and Marie (Ronayne) Dixon. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna (Gallerizzo) Dixon, children Cynthia Dixon “Cindy” and William Dixon “Billy”, and his granddaughter, Lauren Dixon, all of Helen, Maryland.

Bill proudly served as a Lead Shop Mechanic in the PEPCO General Shops on Bennings Road, retiring after 37 years of service in 2002. During his career, he especially enjoyed his assignments at the Chalk Point and Morgantown plants where he made many lifelong friendships and fit in some extra fishing time nearby after work.

During retirement, you would most often find Bill spending time outdoors, usually on his tractor or on his porch swing with an ice cold ”beverage” in hand watching the deer or wild turkeys make their way through the backyard. Watching the beauty of the hardwood trees surrounding him brought him peace and he spent countless hours admiring them. He looked forward to the site of a neatly stacked and split wood pile just before the cool weather arrived. He loved classic cars and was proud of his die cast car collection depicting models from the 1930s through 1960s. His most favorite model was a 1956 Chevrolet, similar to the one he drove as a young teen. This paired well with his love of Rockabilly music, which he could be caught blasting in his garage on any given day.

Bill taught his family the value in working hard in life so that you appreciate things much more. He was the fixer of all things and automatically there to take care of anything for family and friends without hesitation. He looked forward to kicking off the Christmas holidays with his annual tradition of cooking both an Olde Ham and Stuffed Ham. Underneath Bill’s tough and strong exterior was the most sentimental heart of gold which will be missed the most by those who knew him.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mattingly Gardiner Funeral Home. Prayers will be recited at 7:00pm. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD.