Mary Magdalen Johnson, 95, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 12, 2022 in Temple Hills, MD. Mary was born on June 16, 1927 in Mechanicsville, MD. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Joseph Dotson and the late Mary Eleanor Barnes. Mary was the loving wife of the late Joseph Francis Johnson, whom she married on November 20, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD, and who preceded her in death on February 22, 2003. She is survived by her children Velvet Johnson (Sonny) of Temple Hills, MD, Joseph Johnson (Beatrice) of Fort Washington, MD, Dennis Johnson (Mina) of Damascus, MD, Lillian Douglas (Herbert) of Waldorf, MD, Lawrence Johnson (Vanessa) of Lanham, MD, Sebastian Johnson of Tampa, FL, Ann Douglas (Walter) of Landover, MD, Francis Johnson of CA, and Augustine Warrick (Melvin) of GA, her siblings Mary Artina Miles of Mechanicsville, MD, Regina Price (William) of Washington D.C., Anthony Dotson (Ronnie) of Waldorf, MD, and Michael Dotson (Margaret) of Waldorf, MD, 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her children Wendell L. Johnson, Marilyn R. Johnson, and Bernadine M. Hudson (Tyee), and her siblings, Jeanette Drake, Jane Dotson, Ernest Dotson, Jr., Herbert Dotson, Carolyn Pettis, and William Dotson.

Mary was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Banneker High School. She was a Teacher’s Aide and Bus Driver for the Head Start Program/Department of Social Services for 20 years, until her retirement in October 1988.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Dotson, Francis Broome, Joseph Johnson, Herbert Douglas, Jerome Herbert, and Paul Herbert. Honorary pallbearers will be William Herbert, Joseph Price, and Daryl Johnson.

